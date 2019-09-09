UrduPoint.com
Russian Beach Volley Duo Claims First Ever Victory At World Tour Finals In Rome

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:00 AM

Russian Beach Volley Duo Claims First Ever Victory at World Tour Finals in Rome

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russian beach volley duo, Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy, won in the gold medal match in FIVB World Tour Finals against a German team, on Sunday, claiming first ever victory of a Russian pair at such event.

The German team of Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler lost to the Russians two rounds in a row (21-16; 21-15) during the match, which was held in the Italian capital of Rome.

The victors won $40,000 first-place prize. The German team landed on the second place winning $32,000 and the Norwegian team became the third getting $20,000.

The FIVB World Tour has been held since 2015.

