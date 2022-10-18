UrduPoint.com

Russian-Belarus Moves Have Not Changed US Perspective Of Battlefield In Ukraine - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The US Defense Department is monitoring Russia's military activity in Belarus and currently does not see any actions that would require a change to Washington's view of Ukraine's battlefield strategy, a senior US military official said during a press briefing.

"In regards to Belarus, it's something we're certainly keeping an eye on," the official said on Monday. "At this time, we don't have any indications that would cause us to change our perspectives on the battlefield as it stands right now."

In regards to the movement of particular Russian aircraft or systems within Russia, the official said the United States has not seen anything that would cause it to change its overall strategic posture or its posture in Europe.

Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group "in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the western borders of the Union State."

A senior official of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that some 9,000 Russian soldiers are expected to arrive in Belarus as part of the joint regional military group.

The first trains with Russian solders arrived in Belarus on Saturday. On Sunday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the air force part of the joint regional military group also began to arrive in Belarus from Russia.

