Russian, Belarus' Prime Ministers to Meet in Minsk in April to Discuss Road Maps- Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, will hold in-person negotiations in the Belarusian capital of Minsk later in April, they will focus on integration road maps, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko told Sputnik on Friday.

"This will be a personal meeting, it will be held in Minsk. The road maps will be one of the topics on the agenda, I believe this will be the key topic," Semashko said.

According to the ambassador, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk will hold a meeting with Belarus' first deputy prime minister on Saturday "to discuss the road maps."