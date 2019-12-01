Russian, Belarus Prime Ministers to Meet on December 6 - Belarus Government

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev held a telephone conversation on Sunday with his Belarus counterpart, Sergei Rumas, and the sides agreed to hold a meeting on December 6, the press service of the Belarus government said.

"During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the progress in coordination of roadmaps for integration. The prime ministers also agreed to hold a meeting on Friday, December 6, 2020," the statement said.

The phone conversation was held at Russia's initiative and Medvedev also congratulated Rumas on his 50th birthday.