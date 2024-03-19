Russian, Belarusian Athletes Will Not Take Part In Olympics Opening Ceremony - IOC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Olympic chiefs announced Tuesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in this summer's Paris Games under a neutral flag will not be able to take part in the opening ceremony
Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Olympic chiefs announced Tuesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in this summer's Paris Games under a neutral flag will not be able to take part in the opening ceremony.
Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) from either country "will not participate in the parade of delegations and teams during the opening ceremony since they are individual athletes", IOC director James Macleod said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne.
"But an opportunity will be provided to them to experience the event," added Macleod.
The AINs will be on site, he said, but not included as passengers on the boat parade on the River Seine.
Athletes from both countries had already been banned from attending the opening ceremony of the Paralympics, starting in Paris on August 28, a little more than two weeks after the Olympics finish.
The IOC in December suspended Russia from the 2024 Games, but gave the green light for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals as long as they do not actively support the war on Ukraine.
Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine in February 2022.
Over the past year a number of Olympic sports have eased restrictions, allowing athletes from both countries to return to competition under certain conditions.
However, Russians and Belarusians have remained banned from athletics.
Recent Stories
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
5 drug peddlers arrested
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan
PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of 79 accused
FESCO to hold E-court on Friday
Pakistan, China agree to advance collaboration, emphasize CPEC monitization
Providing maximum relief to poor priority of KP govt: CM Gandapur
Pakistan, US discuss bilateral cooperation
PML-N to provide relief to farmers: Musadik Malik
Chairman HEC meets Minister of State for IT
More Stories From World
-
IOC accuses Russia of 'politicisation of sport' with Friendship Games33 minutes ago
-
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record2 hours ago
-
6 dead in truck accident at Spain police checkpoint2 hours ago
-
Russia claims new advances in east as Kyiv awaits Western support2 hours ago
-
IOC accuses Russia of 'politicisation of sport' with Friendship Games2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Laserfiche2 hours ago
-
Fashion designer Dries Van Noten to retire2 hours ago
-
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record2 hours ago
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm, slash jobs2 hours ago
-
Int'l community must take steps to achieve immediate cease fire in Gaza: spokesperson2 hours ago
-
France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trade deal3 hours ago
-
UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record4 hours ago