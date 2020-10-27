Russian, Belarusian Defense Ministers to Discuss Use of Joint Group Until 2025 - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian and Belarusian defense ministers Sergei Shoigu and Viktor Khrenin will take part in a meeting of the Russian-Belarusian defense ministries' board on Tuesday and will discuss the use of a joint group of forces until 2025, the Russian ministry said in a statement.

"Today Moscow will host a meeting of the joint board of the Russian and Belarusian ministries of defense with the participation of Russian Defense Minister, Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu and Belarusian Defense Minister, Maj.

Gen. Viktor Khrenin. It will be take place via video conference," the ministry said.

The board members will determine the priority tasks of using the regional group of forces until 2025. The meeting will also discuss the implementation of the plan of joint measures for the military security of the Russia-Belarus Union State, and the joint regional air defense system. In addition, the high-ranking military officials will touch upon the joint strategic exercise West - 2021.