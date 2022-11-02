UrduPoint.com

Russian, Belarusian Defense Ministries Discuss Preparation For Union Shield Drills - Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Russian, Belarusian Defense Ministries Discuss Preparation for Union Shield Drills - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The defense ministries of Russia and Belarus are discussing preparations for the operational drills named "Union Shield-2023" at a joint meeting, Belarusian Defense Minister Victor Khrenin said on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, among other issues, we will hear reports on the main areas of countering attempts to falsify history, as well as on the status and directions for improving the Unified Regional Air Defense System. We will discuss the basics of the concept of the joint operational exercise of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus 'Union Shield-2023,' which will become the main event of the joint training of military authorities and troops next year," Khrenin was quoted as saying by the ministry.

