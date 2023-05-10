UrduPoint.com

Russian, Belarusian Diplomats In South Korea Celebrated Victory Day Together - Embassy

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A solemn event dedicated to Victory Day was held on Tuesday at the Russian Embassy in Seoul with Russian and Belarusian diplomats participating, the Russian Embassy to South Korea said.

At the beginning of the event, the ambassadors of both countries delivered speeches; then those present watched a broadcast of the Victory Parade from Red Square in Moscow.

"The victory of 1945 saved not only the Russian people, but the entire world, even though this historical fact is being hushed up. Victory Day is of particular relevance today, because a total hybrid war has been launched against us. The Nazis in the person of the Kiev regime are once again at its forefront.

There is no doubt that we will win again," Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey Kulik said.

The head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in South Korea, Andrey Chernetsky, said the Soviet Union's victory in World War II still "plays a special role in our life and serves as a moral guide and a paragon of heroism."

"Our grandfathers and great-grandfathers fulfilled their duty in full by hoisting the Banner of Victory. We have our duty - to do everything to prevent the distortion of history, so that our children remember the feat of their ancestors. History is written by the winners, and we will win!" Chernetsky said.

