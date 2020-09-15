UrduPoint.com
Russian-Belarusian Drills Start In Belarus - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russian-Belarusian Drills Start in Belarus - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The first stage of the Russian-Belarusian military drills Slavic Fraternity began on Tuesday in Belarus, the Russian defense Ministry said.

"The drills are focused on counterterrorism and are not aimed against other countries," the ministry said.

The first stage will last through September 25 and will concentrate on joint tactical exercises.

