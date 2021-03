Russian, Belarusian Energy Ministers Met to Discuss Cooperation - Russian Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov met with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Karankevich, to discuss energy cooperation and integration plans for 2021, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

"Nikolai Shulginov held a working meeting with Viktor Karankevich, the energy minister of the Republic of Belarus. The ministers discussed pressing issues related to the bilateral energy cooperation, including continuation of the integration effort in 2021," the ministry said in a statement.