Russian, Belarusian Energy Ministries Planning to Have Meeting on September 23 - Novak

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russia and Belarus are planning to hold a working meeting on September 23, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday.

"Our next working meeting will be, as agreed, on [September] 23, until then, our teams will work on the issues on our agenda," Novak told reporters when asked about the next meeting.