Russian, Belarusian Fighter Jets Conduct Another Joint Patrol - Minsk

(@imziishan)

Ussian and Belarusian fighter jets have conducted another flight along the Belarusian borders as part of a joint patrol, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russian and Belarusian fighter jets have conducted another flight along the Belarusian borders as part of a joint patrol, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The implementation of the decision on joint patrolling of the airspace along the border of Belarus continues as part of the strengthening of combat alert for the air defense of the mixed tactical group of multifunctional Su-30SM fighters of Belarus and Russia," the ministry said in a statement.