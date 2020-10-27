Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Discuss Integration, Cooperation - Minsk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, discussed by phone with topical issues of cooperation between the two countries and integration interaction, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, discussed by phone with topical issues of cooperation between the two countries and integration interaction, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the conversation, the foreign ministers of the two countries exchanged views on topical issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation and integration interaction," the ministry said.

The ministers discussed coordination of actions on international platforms, including on arms control issues, it said.

They also discussed the preparation for the joint meeting of the two ministries' panels, which will take place on November 12.