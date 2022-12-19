Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Ukrainian crisis with the new Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"An exchange of views took place on international and regional issues, the situation around the Ukrainian crisis.

The focus was confirmed on coordinating steps on international platforms, countering political and illegal sanctions pressure on Russia and Belarus from unfriendly states," the ministry said.