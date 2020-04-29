Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Discuss Citizens' Evacuations Amid COVID-19 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, discussed bilateral cooperation on evacuations amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

"The parties addressed the issue of countering the spread of the coronavirus infection and cooperation in organizing evacuation of Russian and Belarusian citizens abroad to their homeland," the statement read.

The ministry also said that Lavrov and Makei discussed Moscow-Minsk bilateral cooperation in other areas and addressed a schedule of consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries.