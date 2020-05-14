Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Discuss Coordination During COVID-19 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, discussed the coordination within the Union State during the coronavirus restrictions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

"The ministers discussed the most pressing bilateral issues, prospects for the development of the coordination of the foreign policy within the Union State during the current epidemiological coordination, spoke of some international issues and cooperation withing the Eurasian Economic Community, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States," the ministry said.