Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Discuss Coordination During COVID-19 - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 08:46 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, discussed the coordination within the Union State during the coronavirus restrictions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, discussed the coordination within the Union State during the coronavirus restrictions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The ministers discussed the most pressing bilateral issues, prospects for the development of the coordination of the foreign policy within the Union State during the current epidemiological coordination, spoke of some international issues and cooperation withing the Eurasian Economic Community, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States," the ministry said.

