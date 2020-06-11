UrduPoint.com
Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation In Foreign Policy - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW/MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, discussed in a phone conversation on Wednesday cooperation between Moscow and Minsk in the framework of the Program of Concerted Action in Foreign Policy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discussed current issues of interaction within the framework of the Program of Concerted Action in Foreign Policy for 2020-2021, including the preparation of upcoming Russian-Belarusian contacts," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stated that the talks were held at Russia's initiative, and the top diplomats addressed relevant bilateral issues and the schedule of contacts.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Lavrov would pay a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk on June 19. According to the deputy minister, the parties are expected to sign an agreement on mutual recognition of visas issued for foreign citizens for entry to Russia and Belarus.

More Stories From World

