Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Set to Talk in Moscow on September 2 - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, on Wednesday in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.

"On September 2, talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Belarus are expected in Moscow," Zakharova said.