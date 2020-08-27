UrduPoint.com
Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Stress Need For Normalizing Situation In Belarus

Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:34 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, had a phone conversation, emphasizing the need for an early normalization of the situation in Belarus via national dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"Lavrov informed his Belarusian colleague about recent contacts with foreign partners, during which they touched upon the situation in Belarus. The ministers stressed the need for an early normalization of the situation via national dialogue, while observing the norms of the Constitution and respecting the rule of law in the republic," the statement says.

Lavrov and Makei also confirmed the inadmissibility of external interference in the internal political processes in the republic, the ministry said.

"The inadmissibility of external interference in internal political processes, attempts to destabilize the situation and the imposition of unilateral mediation services from the outside, was confirmed," it said.

Lavrov also assured Makei of Russia's constant allied support to the Belarusian people.

