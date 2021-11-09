Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministries to Sign Joint Documents After Collegiums' Meeting

Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministries plan to sign a number of joint documents, including the Program for Coordinated Actions in Foreign Policy, at an annual сollegiums' meeting scheduled for November 10, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei will pay a working visit to Russia from November 9-10. On November 9, Makei and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, are expected to discuss the current issues of bilateral relations as well as international and regional matters. On November 10, the foreign ministries of the two countries will hold a joint meeting of the collegiums.

"As a result of the meeting, we plan to sign a number of joint documents, including a 2022-2023 Program for Coordinated Actions in Foreign Policy of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State, the Plan of Inter-Ministerial Consultations for 2022 and the Resolution of the Collegiums, which will include the agreements reached on the reviewed issues," a statement said.

On November 4, the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus held a videoconference in which the parties signed a decree that set the Guidelines for Implementing the Provisions of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State in 2021-2023. The document included 28 industry-based Union programs. The participants also adopted the Union State's Military Doctrine and the Migration Policy Concept.