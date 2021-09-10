UrduPoint.com

Russian-Belarusian Joint Drills 'Zapad-2021' Start On 14 Ranges - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian-Belarusian Joint Drills 'Zapad-2021' Start on 14 Ranges - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Russian-Belarusian strategic drills Zapad-2021 have simultaneously started on 14 military ranges, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The practical activities of the armed forces have simultaneously started on nine ranges in Russia - Kirillovsky, Strugi Krasnye, Mulino, Pogonovo, Khmelevka, Pravdinsky, Dobrovolsky, Dorogobuzh and Volsky - as well as five ranges in the Republic of Belarus - Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky, Chepelevo, Domanovsky and Ruzhansky - and in the waters of the Baltic Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

Some 200,000 soldiers, over 80 planes, up to 760 military vehicles - including more than 290 tanks - and up to 15 ships are taking part in the maneuver.

Armenian, Indian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Mongolian military are also taking part in the drills. Officers from Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are included in the exercise staff while military from China, Vietnam and Myanmar are observing the maneuver.

The goal of the drills is to check the readiness and capability of the military command bodies of Russia and Belarus to jointly react to ensure military security and territorial integrity of the Union State of Russia and Belarus during the hostilities.

