Russian-Belarusian Joint Military Group Commences Mission To Protect Union State - Minsk

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 07:21 PM

The regional military group of Russia and Belarus has started a mission geared towards protection of the Union State of both nations, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The regional military group of Russia and Belarus has started a mission geared towards protection of the Union State of both nations, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Monday.

"The regional force grouping of Belarus and Russia has started deployment and carrying out missions concerning the armed defense of the Union State of Belarus and Russia. The regional force grouping is a complicated system with many components. It includes command and control bodies of various levels, army units and forces as well as various Belarusian and Russian support units," Khrenin was quoted by Belta news agency as saying.

Meanwhile, Belarusian Security Council Secretary of State Alexander Volfovich said that the joint regional military group is being deployed gradually and it remains to be seen if there will be need for a full-scale deployment.

"A lot of online reports say that Russian army units are being relocated to Belarus in order to create a force that will attack Ukraine.

It is something our foreign neighbors would like to see, regretfully. Particularly Poles. Yes, the regional force grouping has started concentrating in Belarus' territory. Gradually and not up to full strength," Volfovich said, as quoted by Belta.

The official specified that the Belarusian armed forces form the basis of the joint regional military grouping without any mobilization measures.

On October 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russian founded in 2000.

The first trains carrying Russian soldiers arrived in Belarus on Saturday. On Sunday, the Belarusian defense ministry said that the air force part of the joint regional military group also began to arrive in Belarus from Russia.

