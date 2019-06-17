Russian, Belarusian Lawmakers Condemn Attempts to Rewrite World War II Outcome

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The participants of the 56th Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia condemned on Monday attempts to diminish the role of Soviet soldiers in the victory over fascism and suggested issuing a statement that would reflect the body's attitude toward such actions.

"Today, certain Western politicians and historians diligently try to distort and diminish the role of our fathers and grandfathers in the victory over fascism. Nazism, unfortunately, is re-emerging as a fundamental ideology of certain states. The Parliamentary Assembly cannot remain indifferent toward this," Russian lawmaker Yury Vorobyov, who serves as the deputy chair of the Parliamentary Assembly, said.

Vorobyov also suggested that the assembly adopt a statement on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, which was the Soviets' name for their involvement in World War II.

"The statement will aim to reflect the Union State lawmakers' attitude toward attempts to revise the outcome of the [Great Patriotic] War ... to reflect the commitment to peace and friendship among peoples," Vorobyov said.

On April 2, 1996, Russia and Belarus signed an agreement to create the Commonwealth of Russia and Belarus in order to enhance mutual integration in various spheres. In December 1999, the leaders of the two countries signed an agreement establishing the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and on January 26, 2000, the agreement came into force after having been ratified by both countries' parliaments.