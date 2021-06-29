Russian, Belarusian Lawmakers to Discuss Cooperation in Digitalization Era

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Lawmakers from Russia and Belarus will discuss scientific and technical cooperation between countries in the era of digitalization within the framework of the Eighth Forum of Regions.

The forum will be held under the auspices of the upper houses of the two countries' parliaments - the Federation Council and the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus in the format of a videoconference between Moscow and Minsk.

On Tuesday, a meeting of sections dedicated to cooperation in education, science and technology, as well as digital technologies, will be held. In addition to legislators, representatives of ministries and departments of Russia and Belarus, scientific and business communities will take part in their work.