UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Belarusian Lawmakers To Discuss Cooperation In Digitalization Era

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:50 AM

Russian, Belarusian Lawmakers to Discuss Cooperation in Digitalization Era

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Lawmakers from Russia and Belarus will discuss scientific and technical cooperation between countries in the era of digitalization within the framework of the Eighth Forum of Regions.

The forum will be held under the auspices of the upper houses of the two countries' parliaments - the Federation Council and the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus in the format of a videoconference between Moscow and Minsk.

On Tuesday, a meeting of sections dedicated to cooperation in education, science and technology, as well as digital technologies, will be held. In addition to legislators, representatives of ministries and departments of Russia and Belarus, scientific and business communities will take part in their work.

Related Topics

National Assembly Technology Business Education Moscow Russia Minsk Belarus From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

5 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

6 hours ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

6 hours ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

7 hours ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

7 hours ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.