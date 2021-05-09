Russian, Belarusian Leaders Affirm Commitment to Strengthening Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko exchanged Victory Day congratulations over the phone and discussed their commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"The heads of state exchanged warm congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and stressed that our countries sacredly honor the memory of the heroes who fought valiantly on the front lines and labored selflessly on the home front," the statement reads.

The Kremlin also noted that the two leaders discussed several pressing issues on the bilateral agenda and confirmed their willingness to consistently strengthen Russian-Belarusian partnership and alliance.

According to the statement, the leaders will be in close contact.