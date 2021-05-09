UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Belarusian Leaders Affirm Commitment To Strengthening Cooperation - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Russian, Belarusian Leaders Affirm Commitment to Strengthening Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko exchanged Victory Day congratulations over the phone and discussed their commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"The heads of state exchanged warm congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and stressed that our countries sacredly honor the memory of the heroes who fought valiantly on the front lines and labored selflessly on the home front," the statement reads.

The Kremlin also noted that the two leaders discussed several pressing issues on the bilateral agenda and confirmed their willingness to consistently strengthen Russian-Belarusian partnership and alliance.

According to the statement, the leaders will be in close contact.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Alliance Sunday

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

9 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

10 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

10 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

16 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

16 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.