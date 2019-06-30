UrduPoint.com
Russian, Belarusian Leaders Held Informal Meeting In Minsk - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 09:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have held an informal meeting in the latter's residence, they have been later joined by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko held an informal meeting at the residence of the Belarusian president. Later, they were joined by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon," Peskov said.

He also noted that at the end of the meeting, the three leaders were going to attend the closing ceremony of the 2nd European Games in Minsk.

