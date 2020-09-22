Russian, Belarusian Paratroopers Seize Hydraulic Engineering Unit During Joint Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian and Belarusian paratroopers, as part of the active phase of the joint military exercises Slavic Brotherhood 2020, have practiced the seizure of a hydraulic engineering unit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Servicemen of the Pskov Airborne Troops unit, jointly with their Belarusian colleagues, practiced the seizure of a hydraulic engineering unit near the city of Brest of the Republic of Belarus as part of the joint tactical exercise Slavic Brotherhood 2020," the ministry said.

The drills have been held at two Belarusian training areas since September 14.

During the exercises, the two countries's servicemen practice counterterrorism tasks as part of a multinational tactical group. In total, more than 900 people and about 100 pieces of military equipment are participating in the exercise on the Russian side at the second stage.