UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Belarusian Paratroopers Seize Hydraulic Engineering Unit During Joint Drills

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:40 AM

Russian, Belarusian Paratroopers Seize Hydraulic Engineering Unit During Joint Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian and Belarusian paratroopers, as part of the active phase of the joint military exercises Slavic Brotherhood 2020, have practiced the seizure of a hydraulic engineering unit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Servicemen of the Pskov Airborne Troops unit, jointly with their Belarusian colleagues, practiced the seizure of a hydraulic engineering unit near the city of Brest of the Republic of Belarus as part of the joint tactical exercise Slavic Brotherhood 2020," the ministry said.

The drills have been held at two Belarusian training areas since September 14.

During the exercises, the two countries's servicemen practice counterterrorism tasks as part of a multinational tactical group. In total, more than 900 people and about 100 pieces of military equipment are participating in the exercise on the Russian side at the second stage.

Related Topics

Russia Brest Pskov Belarus September 2020

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

9 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

8 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

8 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.