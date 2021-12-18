Russian, Belarusian Planes Carry Out Joint Patrol of Union State Borders - Minsk

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Russian and Belarusian fighters and bombers carried out a joint patrol of the borders of the two countries' Union state, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"The joint patrol of the Union State airspace borders ... is carried out by strategic bombers Tu-22M3 of the Russian Aerospace Forces, accompanied by the Belarusian and Russian Su-30SM multirole fighters," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.