UrduPoint.com

Russian, Belarusian Planes Carry Out Joint Patrol Of Union State Borders - Minsk

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:17 PM

Russian, Belarusian Planes Carry Out Joint Patrol of Union State Borders - Minsk

Russian and Belarusian fighters and bombers carried out a joint patrol of the borders of the two countries' Union state, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Russian and Belarusian fighters and bombers carried out a joint patrol of the borders of the two countries' Union state, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"The joint patrol of the Union State airspace borders ... is carried out by strategic bombers Tu-22M3 of the Russian Aerospace Forces, accompanied by the Belarusian and Russian Su-30SM multirole fighters," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa release  Naach Meri Ra ..

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa release  Naach Meri Rani teaser

32 seconds ago
 "Youm-e-Ghamkusaar Sufi Mela" held at the Arts Cou ..

"Youm-e-Ghamkusaar Sufi Mela" held at the Arts Council Karachi

19 minutes ago
 Imparting digital skills to youth in merged distri ..

Imparting digital skills to youth in merged districts top priority : Atif Khan

25 minutes ago
 Namibia's economy grows 2.4 pct in Q3

Namibia's economy grows 2.4 pct in Q3

26 minutes ago
 Armed dacoits loot gold, cash from family, injured ..

Armed dacoits loot gold, cash from family, injured youth over resistance

26 minutes ago
 'Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz' remembered as nationa ..

'Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz' remembered as national hero on his martyrdom annive ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.