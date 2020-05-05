UrduPoint.com
Russian, Belarusian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Ties, Coronavirus Response

Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:01 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed bilateral ties and coronavirus response in a phone call on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed bilateral ties and coronavirus response in a phone call on Tuesday.

"Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed a wide range of urgent bilateral issues ...

The heads of state exchanged information on the measures taken in their countries to fight the epidemic," the Belarusian president's office said.

The leaders also coordinated joint engagement in international organizations, including within the Union State, and talked about preparations for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Rouhani Says Epidemiological Situation in Iran Sta ..

3 minutes ago

