Russian, Belarusian Presidents Discuss Trade Cooperation - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 11:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have held a telephone conversation during which they discussed trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, including the creation of transport corridors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Recently, President Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, (it was) a fairly long and detailed conversation. They discussed trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, and substantive issues related to the preparation of the large State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus," Peskov told reporters.

The two leaders also discussed the possible creation of "international transport corridors," Peskov added.

As reported by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, believed to be close to the Belarusian leader, Putin and Lukashenko discussed the prospects for the construction of the North-South transport corridor, potentially stretching from India to Russia through Iran.

The two presidents also exchanged opinions on the cooperation on microelectronics, Pul Pervogo said.

