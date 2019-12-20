Russian, Belarusian Presidents to Meet on Friday in St. Petersburg

(@imziishan)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will hold the second meeting over the past month on Friday in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The most recent meeting of the two leaders took place on December 7 in Sochi, where they discussed further integration and energy issues.

The meeting marked the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the creation of the union state, and the presidents managed to iron out differences on issues ranging from customs to electricity, oil and gas.

The upcoming negotiations aimed at settling final points of concern remaining in the relations of Moscow and Minsk on the integration road maps.