UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Belarusian Presidents To Meet On Friday In St. Petersburg

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Belarusian Presidents to Meet on Friday in St. Petersburg

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will hold the second meeting over the past month on Friday in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The most recent meeting of the two leaders took place on December 7 in Sochi, where they discussed further integration and energy issues.

The meeting marked the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the creation of the union state, and the presidents managed to iron out differences on issues ranging from customs to electricity, oil and gas.

The upcoming negotiations aimed at settling final points of concern remaining in the relations of Moscow and Minsk on the integration road maps.

Related Topics

Electricity Moscow Russia Oil Road Minsk Vladimir Putin Sochi St. Petersburg December Gas From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Tebboune on new re ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egypt&#039;s President discuss ..

9 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

11 hours ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

10 hours ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.