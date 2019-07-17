Russian, Belarusian Presidents to Meet Wednesday for Informal Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will meet for informal talks in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Lukashenko will travel to Russia for a two-day working visit. He is expected to attend a regional forum together with Putin.

The presidents will make a trip to the northwestern Russian region of Karelia where they will visit a male monastery on the island of Valaam in the middle of the picturesque Ladoga lake.

Ahead of the visit Lukashenko said he hoped to discuss with Putin a roadmap for further integration between the two neighbor countries and put an end to their outstanding differences.