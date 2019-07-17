UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Belarusian Presidents To Meet Wednesday For Informal Talks

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Belarusian Presidents to Meet Wednesday for Informal Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will meet for informal talks in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Lukashenko will travel to Russia for a two-day working visit. He is expected to attend a regional forum together with Putin.

The presidents will make a trip to the northwestern Russian region of Karelia where they will visit a male monastery on the island of Valaam in the middle of the picturesque Ladoga lake.

Ahead of the visit Lukashenko said he hoped to discuss with Putin a roadmap for further integration between the two neighbor countries and put an end to their outstanding differences.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Male Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

11 hours ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of B ..

9 hours ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

11 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.