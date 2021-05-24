Russian, Belarusian Prime Minister Agree to Hold Talks in Minsk on May 27-28 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko agreed to hold talks during the upcoming meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in Minsk on May 27-28, the Russian government said on Monday.

Mishustin and Golovchenko also discussed topical issues of Russian-Belarusian cooperation and integration in the Union State during their phone conversation, it said.

Golovchenko told Mishustin about the situation with the Ryanair plane and the unfriendly steps of Europe, the Belarusian government said.