Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Agree to Hold Meeting Soon - Belarusian Government

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin have agreed to hold a working meeting soon to discuss all the pressing matters related to the countries' ties, the Belarusian government said on Friday.

According to the Belarusian government, Roumas and Mishustin have held a phone conversation at Russia's initiative.

"Sergei Roumas and Mikhail Mushustin have agreed, during their phone conversation, to hold a working meeting on all the pressing matters soon," the Belarusian government said.