Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, they discussed bilateral cooperation, economic and humanitarian issues, the Russian government said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, they discussed bilateral cooperation, economic and humanitarian issues, the Russian government said on Tuesday.

"Mikhail Mishustin had a phone conversation with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The heads of government discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic sphere, as well as interaction within the Union State," the statement says.