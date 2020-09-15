Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, they discussed bilateral cooperation, economic and humanitarian issues, the Russian government said on Tuesday.
"Mikhail Mishustin had a phone conversation with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The heads of government discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic sphere, as well as interaction within the Union State," the statement says.