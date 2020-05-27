UrduPoint.com
Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Coronavirus, Oil, Gas - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Sergey Rumas, had a phone conversation about the coronavirus response and oil and gas agreements, the press service of the Russian cabinet said Wednesday.

"The heads of the government discussed a wide range of pressing issues related to Russian-Belarusian cooperation on the trade and economy, paying special attention to the coronavirus response," the cabinet said.

Mishustin and Rumas agreed to boost joint work on the coronavirus response via the health care ministries and other agencies.

"When discussing the energy cooperation, Mishustin stressed the importance of compliance with bilateral agreements on interaction in the oil and gas sector," the cabinet said.

Both government leaders spoke in favor of further integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

