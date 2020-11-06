Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Energy, Fight Against Coronavirus - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, discussed by phone energy and the fight against coronavirus, the Russian government said on Thursday.

"On November 5, 2020, a phone conversation took place between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The heads of government discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation, including energy, industry and transport infrastructure," the statement says.

Mishustin and Golovchenko also touched upon the topic of countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection, it says.