UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Energy, Fight Against Coronavirus - Government

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Energy, Fight Against Coronavirus - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, discussed by phone energy and the fight against coronavirus, the Russian government said on Thursday.

"On November 5, 2020, a phone conversation took place between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The heads of government discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation, including energy, industry and transport infrastructure," the statement says.

Mishustin and Golovchenko also touched upon the topic of countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection, it says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia November 2020 Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

39 minutes ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

42 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

2 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

41 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

2 hours ago

SBA Chairman, Italian Ambassador strengthen cultur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.