Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Integration, Trade During Phone Talks - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:45 PM

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev discussed with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Roumas, cooperation in trade and integration issues during a telephone conversation, the Russian government's press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev discussed with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Roumas, cooperation in trade and integration issues during a telephone conversation, the Russian government's press service said on Saturday.

"During a telephone conversation, Chairman of the Russian government Dmitry Medvedev and Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas addressed the practical aspects of Rusian-Belarusian cooperation for integration and in trade and economy, including some issues of energy dialogue," the press service said in a statement, adding that the sides also discussed a schedule for further intergovernmental meetings.

In addition, the press service said that the phone talks were initiated by Belarus.

On December 6, the prime ministers held "fruitful" talks on integration road maps, oil and gas-related issues and joint investment projects in Sochi ahead of the meeting between the two presidents, which marked the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the creation of the union state. The prime ministers were able to agree on 21 out of the 31 projects outlined in the integration road map and further narrowed differences on several other points.

