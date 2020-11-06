UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Plans For Sputnik V COVID19 Vaccine Production

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Plans For Sputnik V COVID19 Vaccine Production

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, have discussed the ongoing clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Belarusian government press service informed in a statement

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, have discussed the ongoing clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Belarusian government press service informed in a statement.

"In the evening of November 5, 2020, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin. The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation in trade, economic, energy, transport and logistics spheres. In addition, they exchanged information on the progress of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and preparations for its production in the Republic of Belarus," the statement, released on Facebook, says.

The press service of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed support for Lukashenko's proposal to produce a vaccine against COVID-19 in Belarus, with the use of Russian technology.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. The Sputnik V vaccine was administered to volunteers in Belarus in October, as part of ongoing trials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Russia Facebook Progress Vladimir Putin Belarus August October November 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Caste discrimination taints corporate India

4 minutes ago

Naryshkin Slams Washington's Claims of Russia Tryi ..

4 minutes ago

Trump's Lead Over Biden in Georgia Shrinks to 665 ..

4 minutes ago

Nobody can’t take place of king coach Dean Jones ..

11 minutes ago

SIU arrests two extortionists

4 minutes ago

E&P companies make 90 discoveries in last six year ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.