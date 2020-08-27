UrduPoint.com
Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Union State Interaction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, discussed trade and economic cooperation and strengthening interaction in the format of the Union State, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, discussed trade and economic cooperation and strengthening interaction in the format of the Union State, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"On August 27, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin had a phone conversation with the Belarusian Prime Minister Golovchenko. The heads of government touched upon topical issues of trade and economic cooperation and strengthening interaction in the format of the Union State," the statement says.

In addition, Mishustin and Golovchenko discussed the schedule of Russian-Belarusian contacts at the government level.

