Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discussed Trade, Economic Cooperation - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, discussed on Wednesday the trade and economic cooperation and measures for deepening integration within the Union State, the Russian cabinet said.

"The chairman of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, held a phone conversation with the prime minister of the Republic of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko. The heads of government discussed pressing issues related to the Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation on energy and agriculture. They also focused on further steps to deepen integration within the Union State," the cabinet said in a press release.