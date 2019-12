Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discussed Integration, Energy Cooperation - Cabinet

Russian and Belarusian prime ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas discussed integration and energy cooperation by phone, the Russian cabinet said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian and Belarusian prime ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas discussed integration and energy cooperation by phone, the Russian cabinet said in a statement Wednesday.

"Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister of Belarus Sergey Rumas considered during a telephone conversation issues of Russian-Belarusian integration cooperation within the framework of the Union State, as well as some issues of cooperation in the energy sector," the statement said.

The prime ministers also agreed to continue contacts.