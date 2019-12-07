UrduPoint.com
Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Had 'Fruitful' Talks On Friday - Source

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met on Friday with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Roumas, for what a source in one of delegations said was "fruitful" talks on integration road maps

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met on Friday with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Roumas, for what a source in one of delegations said was "fruitful" talks on integration road maps.

The meeting came ahead of Saturday's summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko, who picked up where the premiers left off.

Asked how the meeting between the prime ministers went, a source in one of the delegations said it was "fruitful," but the two appeared to have fallen short of what they hoped to agree.

"As today's negotiations [between Putin and Lukashenko] have been ongoing for five hours, it means they [Medvedev and Roumas] did not agree everything," the source said.

