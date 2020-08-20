Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Have Second Phone Call in Two Days - Russian Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, held a second phone conversation in two days, they discussed the coronavirus response and cooperation on trade and the economy, the Russian cabinet said on Thursday.

"On August 20, a phone conversation was held between Russian government chairman Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Golovchenko.

Mishustin and Golovchenko continued their dialogue about the prospects of boosting the Russian-Belarusian cooperation on trade and the economy. They focused on cooperation on energy and manufacturing industries, including automotive engineering and agricultural machinery industry," the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

According to the statement, the prime minister also touched upon COVID-19 response cooperation, including the expansion of contacts of the relevant agencies of Russia and Belarus.