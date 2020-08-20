- Home
- World
- News
- Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Have Second Phone Call in Two Days - Russian Cabinet
Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Have Second Phone Call In Two Days - Russian Cabinet
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:28 PM
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, held a second phone conversation in two days, they discussed the coronavirus response and cooperation on trade and the economy, the Russian cabinet said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, held a second phone conversation in two days, they discussed the coronavirus response and cooperation on trade and the economy, the Russian cabinet said on Thursday.
"On August 20, a phone conversation was held between Russian government chairman Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Golovchenko.
Mishustin and Golovchenko continued their dialogue about the prospects of boosting the Russian-Belarusian cooperation on trade and the economy. They focused on cooperation on energy and manufacturing industries, including automotive engineering and agricultural machinery industry," the Russian cabinet said in a statement.
According to the statement, the prime minister also touched upon COVID-19 response cooperation, including the expansion of contacts of the relevant agencies of Russia and Belarus.