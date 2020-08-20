UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Have Second Phone Call In Two Days - Russian Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:28 PM

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Have Second Phone Call in Two Days - Russian Cabinet

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, held a second phone conversation in two days, they discussed the coronavirus response and cooperation on trade and the economy, the Russian cabinet said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, held a second phone conversation in two days, they discussed the coronavirus response and cooperation on trade and the economy, the Russian cabinet said on Thursday.

"On August 20, a phone conversation was held between Russian government chairman Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Golovchenko.

Mishustin and Golovchenko continued their dialogue about the prospects of boosting the Russian-Belarusian cooperation on trade and the economy. They focused on cooperation on energy and manufacturing industries, including automotive engineering and agricultural machinery industry," the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

According to the statement, the prime minister also touched upon COVID-19 response cooperation, including the expansion of contacts of the relevant agencies of Russia and Belarus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Belarus August Government Cabinet Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EPay Punjab Fetches PKR 5 Billion Revenue through ..

55 minutes ago

Belarusian Defense Minister Orders Drills for Prac ..

55 seconds ago

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of Minister of Inte ..

59 minutes ago

Iran unveils missiles with increased range

58 seconds ago

Minister of Climate Change and Environment explore ..

60 minutes ago

FPCCI-VP satisfied on PTI govt's performance

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.