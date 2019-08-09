Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers May Discuss Union State Treaty at EAEU Summit - Moscow

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The possibility of a meeting between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Belarusian counterpart, Syarhey Rumas, on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan is being worked on, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff, Sergei Prikhodko, said on Friday, adding that the two officials may discuss the implementation of a Union State Treaty during the meeting.

The summit of EAEU member states' heads of government will be held in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon Ata later in the day.

"We are working on a meeting between Dmitry Medvedev and Syarhey Rumas in Cholpon Ata for discussing pressing issues of bilateral relations, including with regard to the results of a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Belarus as part of the sixth edition of the Forum of Regions on July 18 in Saint Petersburg; as well as the progress of work on a program of implementation of the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State," Prikhodko told reporters.

The Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus was concluded in December 1999.