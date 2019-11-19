Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers to Attend Key Unity State Meeting on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Roumas, will attend a Council of Union State Ministers in Moscow on Tuesday.

The council is the Union State's executive arm. It includes prime ministers and heads of foreign policy, economy and other senior officials.

The chairperson is rotated between Russia and Belarus.

The meeting was preceded by negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Belarus's Vladimir Makei in Moscow on Monday.

The Union State embodies the strategic partnership between the two neighbor states. Their citizens enjoy equal rights within the common borders, including freedom of movement and residence. The countries have been consistently strengthening integration.