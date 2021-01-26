Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers to Discuss Coronavirus Response on Tuesday - Cabinet

MOSCOW/MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will discuss on Tuesday in Moscow with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko the coronavirus response and deepening integration within the Russia-Belarus Union State, the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

"On January 26, 2021, M.V. Mishustin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus R.A. Golovchenko will hold talks in Moscow," the cabinet said.

The heads of government are expected to discuss the COVID-19 response, as well as exchange views on urgent issues of Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation and deepening integration within the Union State.