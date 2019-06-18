Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers to Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation - Cabinet

Russian and Belarusian prime ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas will discuss Russian-Belarusian trade, economic and investment cooperation in Minsk on June 21, the Russian cabinet said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russian and Belarusian prime ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas will discuss Russian-Belarusian trade, economic and investment cooperation in Minsk on June 21, the Russian cabinet said in a statement Tuesday.

"Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Rumas will discuss urgent issues of the Russian-Belarusian trade, economic and investment cooperation, interaction in energy, industry and agriculture," the statement said.

It said the heads of government would also consider prospects for building up integration within the framework of the Russia-Belarus Union State.