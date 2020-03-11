UrduPoint.com
Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation At Moscow Talks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Rumas on Wednesday.

The Russian cabinet said Wednesday that during the conversation the sides planned to "discuss urgent issues of Russian-Belarusian cooperation, including in the context of integration processes within the framework of the Russia-Belarus Union State."

The meeting of the heads of government will be held amid falling global oil prices.

