Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers to Discuss Integration, Economy on Tuesday - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his recently appointed Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, will hold talks on Tuesday that will focus on integration within the Union State, and the economy, the Russian cabinet said.

"On July 14, the chairman of the Russian government, Mushustin, will hold negotiations with the prime minister of the Republic of Belarus, Golovchenko. The heads of government are expected to discuss a wide range of pressing matters related to the Russian-Belarusian relations and integration within the Union State. A special focus will be made on cooperation on trade and the economy, and the implementation of large-scale joint projects," the cabinet said in a statement.